Weekend impaired charges

Two more alleged impaired drivers are off the road, following traffic stops in Orillia.

Kyle Wingrove, 28, of Orillia, is accused of being on the wrong side of the law Sunday. He was pulled over by Orillia OPP and charged with impaired operation and over 80 mg.

He'll answer the charges March 28 in Orillia court.

On Saturday, 52-year-old Richard Masternak of Etobicoke was behind the wheel when he was pulled over. He was charged with impaired operation, over 80 mg and possession of a Schedule II substance.

He was released with a March 21 court date.