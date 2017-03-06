The woes of technology

It occurred to me one Sunday morning as I was walking that the nerds of society might be able to do us all a great kindness.

Every day something new comes to us from the World of Technology, everything from iPhones that blow up under your pillow and burn your house down, to cellphone apps that will allow some guy in Venezuela to clean out your bank account, order his pot online, and get a date with some other guy's wife on the Ashley Madison Dating Service for Horny Married People using your credit card. None of these amazing boons to our society do I have a clue about.

It takes me so long to compose a text message that it's quicker for me to drive over to a friend's house and just tell them. If, in a moment of stress, Trump has to tweet me for my assessment of a situation, he will be out of office before I figure out which one of my thousands of passwords will open it. If my permission is required to launch a nuclear strike, I'm afraid we will all be fiery molecules in a mushroom cloud before I find it. On that happy note, I better tell you what is on my mind besides hair, dandruff and hair.

I am sure you are aware the little thingamajigs like spy cameras, listening bugs and pacemakers that science invented for us are getting smaller and smaller.

I read somewhere we have the technology to make a miniature TV set so small it can fit in one's nose. Granted, such a scientific wonder is almost useless for most of us except to the poor woman who is married to a midnight snorer. Since she is going to be awake for hours anyway, she might as well look up his nose and watch Gladiator. I picked that movie because lately the damned thing is on somewhere every night. Even Russell Crowe is sick of it and he gets paid every time it's shown.

As practical as the mass marketing of such a practical device sounds, I have come up with something of even greater benefit to mankind and especially people interested in protecting the environment, enhancing its beauty and saving the city money on public works.

What if they made a bomb so tiny it could be embedded in a Tim Hortons coffee cup and every time some yoyo throws it out his or her car window on to the street or parking lot it blows up, taking with it the aforementioned yoyo, his car, truck, van or SUV. Or they could make a tiny computer that will send in a drone to identify the jerk and do a roadside lobotomy on him. I suppose it could be a her, but no woman would do such an asinine thing. It has to be a guy with his pants down to his knees who wears his ball hat on backwards in a restaurant with linen table cloths.

You don't really do that, do you sir? You do? Well, you should be ashamed of yourself.

No doubt there are naysayers out there who will find fault with my suggestion, but let's face it, any bozo who is so lazy they simply toss coffee cups out a car window will not be missed when he or she is gone.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.