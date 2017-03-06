Terriers take victory, moving on to finals

After a dispiriting home-ice loss Thursday night, it looked like a chance to win an Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) title had slipped from the grasp of the Millwood Logistics novice Terriers.

But the local squad, playing in enemy territory at the Stouffville Clippers Complex Saturday, bounced back with a stellar road effort to earn a 4-2 victory that gave the visitors the OMHA semifinal series 3-2.

"The team would not be denied a win in this series," said Terriers coach Jeff Hopkins. "They battled every single shift and took what the coaching staff taught them in practice and implemented it perfectly during the games."

The Terriers jumped out to a fast start Saturday and built a 3-0. While the resilient Clippers fought back, the visitors showed poise and determination in fending off their rivals who won the York Simcoe Hockey Association regular-season title.

Terriers forward William Hillyard, who was outstanding throughout the series, scored all four goals for the Terriers in the series-clinching game. Assists went to Joshua May, Jack North, Jasper Holenski, Jackson Long, Brock McKay and Kiefer Barlow. Tyler Boychoff was strong in net to record the win between the pipes.

"These kids have improved so much since August and they love coming to the rink," said Hopkins. "They always compete and are eager to learn the game and improve while smiling and having fun through it all."

And with their backs against the wall and needing a win on the road to advance to the championship round, they came through, said the coach. "The clinching game in Stouffville proved just how much 'jam' these kids have," he said. "We are looking forward to the next challenge against Milton and hope to bring an OMHA championship back to Orillia. It's going to be fun."

The Terriers open their quest for a provincial title Saturday in Milton. On Sunday, the Terriers host the Winterhawks in a 1:30 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. Game 3 will be played March 18 in Milton with a fourth game slated for March 19 (1:30 p.m.) at Rotary Place. Game 5 is set for March 25 in Milton and a sixth game, if necessary, would be played March 26 at Rotary Place at 1:30 p.m.

While the local novices are the only team still in the hunt for a provincial title, several local squads continue to skate for York Simcoe Hockey Association (YSHA) titles.

The Burton Team of Investment Planning Counsel major atoms defeated East Gwillimbury 3-1 in their opening-round YSHA playoff series to earn a berth in the semifinals against Innisfil. Game 1 goes Wednesday night in Innisfil, with Game 2 slated for Saturday at 2:40 p.m. at Rotary Place.

The Jim Wilson Chevrolet minor peewees swept to four straight wins - two over Newmarket and two over Nobleking - to earn a berth in the YSHA semifinals against the Barrie Colts 2 Blue team. The series kicked off Monday night in Barrie. The two teams clash Saturday at 4 p.m. at Rotary Place, with Game 3 set for Sunday in Barrie. Game 4 is scheduled for March 16 at 6:50 p.m. at Rotary Place. Game 5, if necessary, will be played the next night in Barrie.

The Rama First Nation minor bantam Terriers dominated the Markham Waxers in their first YSHA series, earning a 3-0 series sweep, outscoring the opposition 9-3. With the victory, the Terriers moved on to clash with the Nobleking Knights. Host Orillia opened the best-of-five series Sunday at Rotary Place with a 2-1 victory. Game 2 goes Wednesday in Nobleton and the teams will be back in Orillia Saturday for a 5:20 p.m. game at Rotary Place. The fourth game goes the next night in Nobleton with a deciding game, if necessary, slated for March 15 at 7:30 p.m. at Rotary Place.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 major bantams rebounded from an opening-game loss to win the next three games against Newmarket to eliminate the Redmen. They are awaiting their next opponent.

The CC Tatham & Associates bantams played a York Simcoe series against Innisfil, Newmarket, TNT, and Barrie. The Terriers won three, lost three and tied four.

The Scotiabank minor midgets, after losing a heart-breaking, closely-contested second-round OMHA series against Innisfil are now back in the York Simcoe playdowns and are dominating. The Terriers swept to a 3-0 series win over the TNT Tornados, outscoring the Tottenham team 18-8. They now await their next opponent.

The midget AE Terriers, after losing to Ajax and Georgina in the opening round of the OMHA playoffs, played a series against Aurora, Ajax, TNT, Markham and Nobleking, losing all but one game - a 4-0 home-ice win Saturday against the Nobleking Knights. The Terriers have been eliminated.

The Kelsey's Restaurant major midgets, after a tough Round 2 loss in the OMHA playdowns, have set their sights on a York Simcoe crown. They have been dominant in the quarter-final series, skating to five straight wins over Aurora, Richmond Hill and Northumberland by a combined score of 54-4.

