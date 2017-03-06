Storytelling Orillia returns March 25

Arabian Nights have arrived in Orillia and storytellers are ready to weave a web of intrigue for their audiences. Storytelling Orillia members Susan Charters and Sophy Cooper will draw from Princess Sharazad's tales to entertain crowds at World Storytelling Day being held at the Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) on March 25. Words will be complemented with Egyptian belly dance performed by Robyn Leigh, of Orillia. Tickets at $10 each are now available at OMAH.