Orillia artist part of Oscar-winning team

First a Juno nomination and then an Oscar win -- Orillia artists are putting the city on the larger map.

"I was so happy about winning; it's very surreal," said Susan Exton-Stranks, of Orillia, who was part of the Oscar-winning hairstyling and make up team for the movie Suicide Squad. "It's very nice, I've been working in film for 25 years, so it's a nice icing on the cake. It's kind of hard to grasp an Academy Award in Orillia, but it can happen."

Even though the movie had been nominated in other categories, this was the only award it was able to reel in, said the freelance hairdresser.

"So we're happy we were able to bring it to the table," said Exton-Stranks.

Working with a team of more than a dozen hairdressers -- some flown in from Europe -- she put her stamp on the wigs for various cast members.

"These aren't wigs you can just go out and buy," said Exton-Stranks, referring to the wigs worn by actress Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. "I helped build the Harley Quinn wig with the pigtails, and I built the wig when she's hanging upside down in prison."

Another wig Exton-Stranks helped build was for Enchantress, the nemesis of the squad.

"The director wanted dreadlocks to the ground," she explained. "So we had to figure out how to build it, because it had to be light and be covered in dirt and mud."

And it's not just the six weeks of building wigs for lead characters prior to the shooting of the movie, said Exton-Stranks, but more work in the form of 15-hour days is required while the movie is being shot for building wigs for the stunt doubles.

"With Enchantress, she had to have a wig that was clean and one that was dirty, for when she's sort of coming out of the mud," she said. "So instead of washing wigs, we just built another one."

Working on the movie during the summer of 2015 was a fantastic experience, said Exton-Stranks.

"It really brought in a cast from all over the world. They were lovely and worked as a team," she said. "Will Smith was the lead actor, and he kind of sets the tone for everything. He is such a wonderful man to work with, no attitude, just really cool. He just wants everyone to have a good time and work.

"Margot Robbie was lovely, she was great, because she had to have tattoos on her and her face had to be white and she just sat there and let us do our things," said Exton-Stranks.

For her category, she said, only three representative team members were allowed to attend the ceremony. So she watched it from her Orillia home with friends and family.

"I was just over the moon, because we all worked so hard," she said, adding this not only brings her more work, but it also gives Canadian industry artists more exposure. "I was really happy to be part of it."

With a long career in the industry, Exton-Stranks is no stranger to being nominated for awards. She also received a Canadian Screen Awards nomination for her work on the TV movie Justice.

And even though she wasn't able to go up on stage and give a speech, Exton-Stranks said, she wanted thank her family for all their support during her career that requires long hours and extended absences from home.

"You can do whatever you want, as long as you work hard," she said. "I think it just shows you that you can do it. You just never know where it can take you, the sky is the limit."

