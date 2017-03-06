Fighting a cold and battling the weariness of travel and high-level competition, Orillia's Lisa Brooking admits she didn't have her best race Saturday at the North America Central America and Caribbean Athletics Association (NACAC) cross-country championship in Boca Raton, Fla.

But desperately wanting to help Team Canada find success on the international stage, she fought through the fatigue and put every ounce of her energy into a strong finish on the wind-swept grass course. It was an effort that paid off with gold - eventually.

After the eight-kilometre race, Brooking and Team Canada finished in a tie for top spot with the United States in a battle for the senior women's team title. Canadian athletes finished first, fourth, sixth and seventh, while U.S. runners finished second, third, fifth and eighth. To break the tie, it all came down to Brooking.

"After much debate among race officials regarding the rules when the score is tied, it was concluded that the fourth team scorer from each country would be the ultimate tie breaker," said Brooking, 29. "I was the fourth scorer, finishing seventh, eight seconds ahead of the American. Talk about a tight race."

It capped a whirlwind week for the 2015 Orillia Athlete of the Year. During the previous week, the Twin Lakes Secondary School graduate was racing with her Trinity Western University (B.C.) team at the Canada West U Sport championship in Regina, where it was -10. She then returned to rainy B.C. for two days before travelling to Florida, where it was hot and humid. It left her feeling anything but 100%.

"I was still fighting off a cold I acquired while in the prairies, and I didn't have my best race day due to my legs feeling sluggish, but I pushed through mentally and I am certainly glad I did as it meant all the difference," said Brooking.

The fiercely competitive runner said she was initially disappointed with her finish. "I pushed hard to stay ahead of the U.S. ladies and other competing countries such as Mexico, all for the sake of my team. I am honoured to be the official tiebreaker," she said. "Who knew coming seventh could feel as good as being the race champion?"

She will not have much time to revel in the golden moment. This weekend, Brooking will compete in the U Sport National Championship, where she will compete in the 3,000-metre race and the 4X800-metre relay events. The two events will not only end the indoor track season for Brooking, they will be her final competitions as a varsity athlete.

It's been quite a journey. The former two-time All-Canadian cross-country running star in 2007 and 2008 at the University of Windsor returned to competitive racing in 2014 when she opted to go back to school to pursue her master's degree at Trinity Western. Despite juggling her duties as a trauma nurse and student, she has excelled. She finished fourth at the 2016 CIS Cross-Country Running Championship among Canadian university students.

"This will be a bittersweet competition as it marks the end of racing in the university scene," said Brooking. "So, you can expect I will be going out with a bang! Whether that results in podium finishes or not, I will be racing fearless and pushing the pace."

While her collegiate career will end, she is far from finished. On March 20, she and her Team Canada teammates will leave for Uganda to compete in the world championship. Brooking is part of the senior women's team that features five of the country's top cross-country runners.

"After Nationals, I will have a solid week of training in B.C. where I will be focusing on last-minute conditioning before heading off to Uganda. In the span of five weeks, I will have traveled more miles and crossed more time zones than ever before so, in preparation, I am trying to be mindful of rest and good hydration," said Brooking.

She said she is excited to represent her country on the world stage for the first time. "We qualified for Pan Ams (now known as the NACAC) and World Championships at Canadian nationals last fall, but we barely knew one another until this past weekend in Florida," said Brooking. "After a few days together in Florida, we toed the start-line unified as if we have been training together for months. We are focused on repeating our efforts on the world stage in a few short weeks."

While excited about the opportunity, Brooking concedes she is not sure what the world championship will herald. "We aren't sure what to expect as this will be the first world championships for myself and my teammates. We expect the Kenyans, Ethiopians, and Great Britain team to be tough competition. We're looking forward to it."

