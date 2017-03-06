LETTER: Rebate the least of downtown problems

Re: "Vacancies cost city more than just rebate," editorial, March 3

This editorial reports that in 2016 Orillia, lost a "not that significant" $158,000 of potential tax income due to downtown vacancy rebates. For perspective, this is just 0.3% of the municipal tax levy, which is "relatively inconsequential."

Let me suggest other perspectives.

$158,000 represents 100% of the 2016 municipal tax levy for 40 individual Orillia home owners, each paying $3,950 per year in municipal taxes.

I'm sure they would not describe it as inconsequential.

$158,000 equals the total annual cost (salaries, benefits, office, etc.) to the taxpayer, of our two bylaw enforcement officers, who both had time in the summer of 2015, to listen to my inconsequential complaint. I was trying to find a business on Memorial Avenue, listed on the Internet and the phonebook by its street number. After several trips up and down Memorial, I couldn't find the business's street number, nor any other that got me anywhere close. Only one or two of the dozens of businesses on Memorial Avenue displayed visible street numbers.

I went to the town offices for guidance. The officers said that bylaws require street numbers. Common sense dictates that need for readily-visible street numbers to guide first responders, and out-of-town shoppers. The officers would investigate. I presume they did. Nothing has improved.

From my perspective, give the no-income businesses a temporary tax break in hopes of eventual rebirth, but lay off the useless bylaw enforcement officers, and give 40 residential taxpayers a free ride forever with the inconsequential savings - we could have an annual Canada Day lottery!

Paul Bennett

Orillia