Laclie business robbed

An 18-year-old was arrested Saturday, accused of holding up a Laclie Street business with a knife.

Police were called to the undisclosed location at around 9 a.m. Saturday morning. A worker told police the accused entered the store brandishing a knife. The clerk didn't engage with the suspect, who left without further confrontation, police said in a news release.

After getting a description of the suspect, police were able to make an arrest a short time later.

Brandon Dempsey, 18, of Severn Township was arrested without incident, police say. He's been charged with one count of robbery and two counts of breach of probation.

Dempsey was remanded into custody and will return to Orillia court to answer the charges at a later date.

The Orillia Crime Unit and the Orillia OPP continue to investigate the incident. If anyone witnessed this, or has information regarding the circumstances, they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).