Honey Harbour school to close

Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School will be retiring after 71 years.

The decision to close the Honey Harbour school on June 30 was made with a board of trustees vote to accept the staff recommendation after a pupil accommodation review was conducted last year. From September, students in the Our Lady of Mercy catchment area will attend St. Antoine Daniel Catholic School in Victoria Harbour.

For information about the process or to view the final staff report, visit smcdsb.on.ca.