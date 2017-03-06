Five years of musical memories
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Downtown Orillia record store Alleycats Music and Art is celebrating five years in business and welcomed Aurora Blue into the shop for a set Sunday afternoon. From left to right: Everett McNiven, Gaby Taylor, Ryan Lamb, Nathan Parker and Ayden Miller.
