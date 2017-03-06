Curling for kids

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES The 31st annual Big Brothers Big Sisters Curl for Kids Sake bonspiel took place Sunday at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre in Orillia. For 31 years, Orillia and area businesses and residents have been stepping up to support those children in the region who can benefit from mentoring. This year 20 teams participated, raising more than $18,000. The 32nd event is set, but will be earlier in the curling season than normal. Due to the Ontario Winter Games taking over Orillia next March, the next Curl for Kids Sake will take place in November. Pictured participating in the afternoon are Tammy Bassingthwaighte, left, and Erica Walker.