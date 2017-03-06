Bleeker goes back to where it began

Students at Harriett Todd Public School screamed with joy as the school's prodigal sons performed at their alma mater.

Brothers and members of the band Bleeker, Cole and Taylor Perkins, were joined Monday by the other two band members as they performed songs from their album Erase You, which has earned them a Juno nomination for 2017 Breakthrough Group of the Year.

"It was really crazy, because we didn't expect it," said Taylor, who is lead singer for the group. "It feels great."

Last year was really big for the band, he said, because with the help of their label, they were able to break into the U.S. and Europe.

"It's bad to say, but, I think, no one really takes you seriously until you do something in another country," said Taylor. "Once we got into the States, Canada noticed and we went number one in Canada on Rock Radio, and we're top 10 in the States right now."

His brother was equally happy about the success and recognition.

"It's pretty exciting, I didn't think it was going to go this far, but it's going," said Cole.

Bleeker, with the exception of Chris Dimas, who is from Regina, is made up of Orillians, and makes it a point to put its home city on the map wherever it performs.

"They tell us to say we're from Toronto, and we're not going to say that," said Taylor. "We make a point of saying we're from Orillia."

They also made sure a message of hope was passed on to Grade 6 to 8 students, who cheered them on in the school's gymnasium during the mini-concert.

"We've been playing together for 13 to 14 years," said Taylor. "If you put enough effort into something, it can happen. That's the way we've done it. We've grinded and have had a lot of fun, but it's been years to finally have that (nomination) happen, and it feels really good."

Mike Van Dyk, who has been playing with the band for several years, said big things happen when you put yourself where the opportunities are.

"We're trying to show people here that anybody can work hard and if you're smart about it, work hard, be personable and have fun, then it'll kind of happen," he said.

Long-time teacher Stuart Burnie, who taught both the Perkins brothers, said he contacted them for help for students of the school's media literacy program to put together a news piece on their nomination.

"We reached out to Taylor and he said he'd love to come in with Cole and do an interview," said Burnie. "And then I asked them if they'd jam for us, and he said, of course.

"And what a fabulous day for the students and teachers at Harriett Todd. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," he added.

It's hard to forget students like the two brothers, Burnie said.

"They knew that music was going to be their passion," he noted. "And you remember kids from a large group because of their skills and the value they gave back to the school."

Burnie hoped students learned from Bleeker lessons of perseverance when following one's dreams.

"These two kids started this dream when they were 12 years of age, and they're 28 and 26 now," he said. "This has been a 14-year road for them and what a great honour for them to be chosen to be a nominee for the 2017 Juno awards Breakthrough Artist.

"We've got our fingers crossed and there isn't anybody more deserving," he added.

The Juno awards will be held in Ottawa from March 27 until April 2, and Taylor said, Bleeker will be performing at JUNOFest, as well as walking the red carpet on awards night.

