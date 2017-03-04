Curling for Cody's House

Curlers in Coldwater hurled rocks down the ice Saturday morning to help an incredible cause.

The fourth annual We Care fundraiser took place at the Coldwater Curling Club, raising money for Cody's House, a new mental health initiative in the region started in memory of Cody Smith, a teenager from Moonstone who took his own life.

Cody was 17 when he died Feb. 17, 2013. His mother, Kari Smith, was participating as a curler in the bonspiel.

“Cody was one of those kids who helped everybody,” she said. “So, I'm trying to give back and to keep on doing what he used to do.”

Smith wants Cody's House to be the first mental health/healing centre in the region, an educational location as anything else for teenagers and youth in need. The physical space is yet to be constructed,

and where it will be located remains to be determined. Smith is hopeful after some more fundraising, a property can be secured somewhere between Orillia and Barrie.

At the centre, an emphasis will be placed on what Smith called “natural healing,” but referrals will be available for those who will require treatment outside of the house.

“We're going to give them some tools to live with their anxiety and depression,” Smith explained. Those would include life skills, such as education on proper nutrition and cooking classes in a full kitchen, as well as one-on-one counselling.

“Things that heal the mind, body and soul,” she added.

They're the kinds of tools Cody may have benefited from. Four years later, the pain of her son's loss remains on Smith's face. At several times during the short interview speaking about Cody's House and her son's life, her eyes welled up with tears.

To his family, Cody was a teenager with teenage problems. They had no idea the extent of his illness.

“We didn't know he was struggling, we didn't know he was in trouble,” Smith said. “We knew that he wanted to talk to somebody.... We couldn't put our finger on what was wrong.”

The family thought they were on top of things, Smith recalled. They suggested counselling to Cody and he accepted. He was then put on a waiting list to see a professional.

“We signed up for some counselling; he was on a waiting list for eight months,” Smith said. “And two days after we lost him, we got a phone call saying there was a spot.”

Smith doesn't want another mother to go through what she's gone through. That's one of the reasons why she's trying to make Cody's House a reality. The help that is available to youth – and eventually would have been available to her son – just isn't always enough.

Cody's House can be that first step area youth take in overcoming mental illness. They won't have to devolve as far as they do now to receive medical treatment, whether it's at Royal Victoria Health Centre or any other hospital. All they would need is a desire to get some help.

“We really want to show kids there are ways of dealing with things,” Smith said. “There's just not enough healing for kids, there's not enough people out there to teach them how to talk, and what to talk about. That they're normal and they're going to be okay. They can be okay.”

For more information, look up Cody's House - Youth Mental Health Centre on Facebook.

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales