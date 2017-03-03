Waterfront centre spending short-sighted

We've often applauded our current city council for its vision - for its ability to think big and to make, for the most part, progressive decisions they feel are best for the city and its residents. They have, more often than not, chose to move forward - not backward - and have done so without fear of what it might mean when the next election rolls around.

However, the pitfall many visionaries often step into is one of their own making. When the old port building burned down, council saw it as an opportunity to dream big, to create a new Orillia Waterfront Centre that would become a local landmark on the shore of Lake Couchiching not only acting as a beacon for visiting boaters but as a gathering place for the community. The vision was to build an attractive, functional facility that could be open year-round - not just during the boating season.

The new facility is shaping up nicely and if all goes according to plan, it will be open in time for this year's boating season. It will be welcomed by boaters who, for the past two summers, had to use makeshift temporary facilities.

On Monday night, council decided, officially, to keep the new building open during the coming fall and winter months. But, here's the problem: they have not earmarked any money in this year's budget to do so. As a result, after some discussion, it was decided to take the necessary $20,750 needed to keep the centre open from the city's contingency fund. What that means is that just two months into 2017, council has already spent $50,000 from its $100,000 contingency fund.

The move concerned treasurer Jim Lang who told municipal politicians that councils typically only spend $40,000 to $60,000 from the contingency fund annually. This group is already there - with 10 months left to go.

Compounding that is another issue that was on council's agenda that same night - a worrying potential deficit looming in the city's winter control budget. According to a staff report from the environmental services and operations department, the city has spent almost $1.4 million to date, which is $200,000 over the entire budget for 2017. So, if March brings lots of snow and if November and December are typical, the city will be deep in the red and buried in debt.

Even if council is able to keep its hands off the rest of the contingency fund, it won't go very far to make up for the shortfall. It all adds up to a potential cash crunch for the city - and that should worry every taxpayer.

While the vision for the waterfront and its new marquee building is solid, perhaps now is not the time to be spending money we don't have to keep it open during the slower shoulder seasons. A little patience could pay off, however. Once the $17-million waterfront infrastructure plan is completed, once Front Street has been beautified, once development at the waterfront has begun, once the picture is clearer when it comes to the future of the tourism information centre, then it would make sense to keep the facility open year-round. Until then, at the very least, it doesn't make fiscal sense.