A ward boundary review will be complete in time to set up potential changes to the city's electoral districts for the next municipal election.

Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. will be completing the study for the city. It was one of two firms who submitted a proposal for the work within the $35,000 budget set out by council last year. Council committee received the staff report at its meeting Monday.

The eight step program began in January, prior to the official selection, with a completion date of June. In the coming weeks, consultants will conduct interviews with councillors, undertake an analysis of population trends in the city, evaluate the existing ward structure and develop preliminary alternatives. A public consultation is set to take place in April. Feedback from that meeting will help the consultants finalize the alternatives and prepare a final report to council.

There is no set process legislated by the province for ward boundary reviews, councillors were told. The process set out by Watson is based on best practices from previous reviews in other municipalities.