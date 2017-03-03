Terriers fall to clippers in playoff action

Ahead 3-0 and in the driver's seat, the wheels fell off Thursday night for the Millwood Logistics novice AE Terriers as they fell 5-4 in a heartbreaking playoff hockey defeat at Rotary Place.

The Stouffville Clippers, reigning league champions, stormed back to tie the contest at 3-3, but, midway through the third period, the Terriers scored to go back in front 4-3 in what was a pressure-packed contest in front of a raucous crowd that included many from Stouffville.

Buoyed by their cheering fans, the Clippers scored with 2:39 left to tie the score and then broke the home team's hearts with another goal with just 79 seconds on the clock to eke out the thrilling win. Terriers captain William Hillyard led the home side with two goals, while Jackson Long and Kiefer Barlow tallied single markers.

Lucas Denne had a pair of assists, while Tyler Boychoff handled the netminding duties. With the dramatic victory, the Clippers have tied the best of five Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) semifinal 2-2 and snatched home-ice back.

A do-or-die, winner-take-all Game 5 will be played Saturday in Stouffville. The winner moves on to the OMHA championship.