Violent crime in Orillia was down slightly in 2016, but incidents of property and drug crime were both higher than in 2015.

Orillia OPP reported 556 violent crime occurrences in the detachment area last year, down 4.3% from 2015. In the city proper, that number was 458, a decrease of just seven, or 1.5%.

Property and drug crime were both down when the entire area is viewed as a whole, but in Orillia specifically, the numbers are both up year-over-year. Property crimes increased 4.7%, while drug crimes were up 9.8%.

The performance of the Orillia OPP highlighted a significant portion of a public meeting of the Orillia Police Services Board held Tuesday night at the Orillia City Centre.

Insp. Pat Morris led the sparse crowd through the presentation, which highlighted a year in the life of a police service responsible for approximately 86,000 residents. The detachment's crime unit is the busiest in all of Central Region, Morris said.

Morris is admittedly cautious when it comes to the numbers, but he can see where his detachment is making strides.

"Crime's down, and that's positive," Morris said after the meeting. "I'd like to try to increase (success) in a few focused areas, like domestic violence."

Of the 556 violent crimes, 365 of them were assaults. Approximately 40% of those were domestic in nature.

The detachments work with drug crimes is an area where a focus-shift can already by highlighted. While possession charges increased 11% in 2016, trafficking charges went up 16.7%. That wasn't by accident, explained Det. Sgt. Rusty Watson, who also spoke during Tuesday's presentation.

"We primarily look at trafficking offences," the head of the Street Crime Unit said. "We haven't targeted users or people in possession because we're looking for people trafficking, selling and making money out of it, (who) are involved in large-scale criminal activity."

Approximately 30 more search warrants were executed by the Orillia OPP Street Crime Unit in 2016, thanks primarily to follow-up investigations, using evidence gathered from items, such as cell phones, seized in previous busts.

Such success is a double-edged sword, Morris said. On one hand, seeing more charges laid means the police are able to do their job more often and more efficiently in the interest of keeping area residents safe. On the other hand, those crimes are occurring in greater frequency, despite the best efforts of law enforcement.

"By one measure, you can say the police have laid more charges and have been successful in clearing the charges. That's a positive thing in terms of what we do," Morris said. "The dichotomy is if we're seeing activity for which we have to lay more charges, that's a sign of a lack of success. Ultimately, we don't want the assaults to occur."

There'll always be crime, Morris added, and when those crimes occur, he wants his detachment to clear those crimes with charges. He'd rather see less crime though, thanks to successful prevention methods.

Area police also laid significantly more traffic charges in 2016. More than 13,300 traffic charges were laid, up 15.5% from the year before. The biggest increase was in what the OPP calls the "Big 4:" speeding, impaired driving, not wearing a seatbelt and distracted driving.

Again, Morris lauded his officers efforts in enforcement, but stated the need for greater education before people get behind the wheel to see the changes he wants to occur.

"The number one improvement I'd like to see in that area is people respond to public messaging," Morris said. "By doing that, we can deal with a lot of prevention of personal injury accidents."

The detachment investigated three fatal motor vehicle collisions in 2016, none of which occurred inside the Orillia city limits.

