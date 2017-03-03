Innovation, inclusiveness and sustainability were topics under discussion during a recent governor general state visit to Sweden.

Simcoe North MP Bruce Stanton, who was part of the delegation this year, said he was honoured to have been invited.

Aside from light banter exchanged over who reigns supreme in hockey, he said, Canadian parliamentarians were able to glean knowledge from the experiences of their Swedish counterparts in the areas of sustainability, green energy and immigration.

One topic of discussion was a comment by U.S. President Donald Trump at a Feb. 18 rally, a day before Stanton arrived in Sweden, about an incident that supposedly took place in the country.

“It was a ridiculous comment,” Stanton said. “I think he picked up at a rally and made a comment based on a Fox News story that was essentially not accurate. There was no terrorist incident in Sweden that he made a reference to.”

Stanton also disagreed with theories about increased crime due to refugee immigration.

“If the populace in the area wants to seize on one or two incidents that might involve a refugee, it tarnishes everyone else,” he said. “It’s the same as crime committed by naturalized citizens of Canada and Sweden. We don’t tend to take that out of isolation and somehow attach it to a recognizable ethnic group in the society, or at least we shouldn’t.”

In 2015, Sweden, a country of 10 million, took in 150,000 Syrian refugees, said Stanton. The number compares to 40,081 in Canada since November 2015, according to Immigration Canada.

Sweden took in that number at a time when winds of a more negative divisive populism were blowing in Europe and United Kingdom, he said.

“Canada and Sweden are on the opposite sides of that,” Stanton said, “opening our doors, embracing diversity, building stronger ties across the country for commerce and trade and not shunning that.”

But negative winds of populism that are feeding on the fears, doubts and worries of a certain segment of the population have recently started surfacing, he added.

“And that is a very dangerous kind of populism,” Stanton said. “We need to work hard on the other side of that to combat that kind of populism and replace it with the kind of rhetoric, policy and program that embrace the very advantages that come from immigration and refugees.”

It starts with providing information and insight and context for the discussion, he said.

“But from there, it’s part of making that an overall prevailing attitude about accepting part the refugee population of the world who, through no fault of their own, are in need of protection,” Stanton said.

It doesn’t mean the system is perfect, but its something to be work on, he noted.

“And that’s always going to be the case,” Stanton said. “But generally, the prevailing attitude of Canadians is one of generosity and seeing immigration as an enriching quality of our society.”

Where he believes improvements can be made to the Canadian immigration system, Stanton disagreed with MP and PC party leadership candidate Kellie Leitch’s approach to immigration and immigrants.

“She has some ideas on that that I don’t agree with,” said Stanton. “I think we (already) have a strong and rigorous vetting for our immigration and refugee process. Canada is very good at what it does at making sure people who come to the country are properly vetted. And, frankly, the success we’ve had in Canada speaks to that.”

As for innovation and green energy, he said, the Swedes are certainly a nation to be followed.

“There’s a big shift to electric cars and buses,” said Stanton. “They run a lot of hydro-electric power and biomass fuels for their heating systems and for the transport sector.

“They’re taking wood pellets in a lot of cases for home heating,” he said. “They have district heating, like a central boiler, and they run water lines through buildings in built up areas to heat or in some cases cool.”

What Canada did earlier this year by introducing a carbon tax, Sweden had already done in 1991, said Stanton. Contrary to popular belief, he said, instead of generating large amounts of tax money for the government, the carbon tax has slowly tapered use of fossil fuels and encouraged people to look for more sustainable options.

When transitioning from fossil fuels to green energy practices, he said, the government has to be mindful of all those whose livelihood is based on the petroleum industry and keeping in mind the Canadian economy relies largely on its oil industry.

But just as Sweden has been able to achieve its goals in reduction of greenhouse gas emission over two decades, Canada can do it, too.

“This has been done over two decades,” said Stanton. “To say we can somehow adopt that policy overnight would be foolhardy. You can’t transition overnight, but it can be done.”

