Roots North Festival getting bigger

This April marks the third annual Roots North Music Festival, and organizers are feeling the pressure to live up to hype they’ve created for themselves in the inaugural two offerings.

It’s impressive to organize a festival once, and perhaps more so to do it all over again a second time. Now, Roots North is marked on the calendar for music fans both in Orillia and the surrounding area. Of course, the organizing committee isn’t making things any easier, making two fairly significant changes for 2017.

Both the main venue and late-night venue have increased in size, with the festivities moving from the Orillia Community Church (OCC) and the Brownstone to the St. Paul’s Centre and Geneva Event Centre.

“Because we moved to the bigger space, there’s a lot more seats to fill,” said Sarah Duffy, one of the organizers. “There was a lot of discussion of who’s going to fill those seats. It was a lengthy discussion of who we’re appealing to and who’s going to draw the people we’re appealing to.”

The capacity for the festival may have doubled with the move to St. Paul’s, but the attempt to curate an eclectic festival of roots and traditional music featuring artists from both across the country and born and raised in Orillia or Simcoe-Muskoka remains intact.

The April 21 show at St. Paul’s will be headlined by Danny Michel, a fond favourite in folk and indie-rock circles, while the April 22 show features Digging Roots at the top of the bill. Jim Bryson, Birds of Bellwoods, Kaia Kater and Orillia’s Cassie Dasilva complete the main lineup.

“We hope that people are starting to have some faith in our programming and that we can introduce them to some really spectacular musicians that the maybe wouldn’t have seen if they weren’t packaged this way,” Duffy said.

“Even our local musicians too,” added Amy Mangan, another organizer. “People are coming out to see Danny Michel and then they’ll see Cassie, who grew up here and got her start here. We’re opening people’s eyes to local artists.”

The move to St. Paul’s was one to increase capacity. Organizers were having a hard time accommodating artists requests at the OCC, Duffy said, thanks to the strong ticket sales the first two years have seen.

The improvements to St. Paul’s certainly didn’t hurt its cause either.

“It’s amazing,” Mangan said of the updated St. Paul’s. “It has a great sound. Acoustically, it’s built for noise. They’ve put so much work into improving that.”

The arts market will also be moving, taking over the lower level of the building at St. Paul’s. While the highlighted late-night gig is no longer at the Brownstone, the pub will still be involved as a venue. Music will heard throughout the weekend at a variety of bars, shops and the farmers’ market.

More than a dozen bands remain to be announced for the weekend, including the headliners of the late-night shows at the Geneva. Friday evening, The Press Gang Mutiny were announced to return to the festival, by popular demand, playing Brewery Bay.

Tickets and the latest additions to the line up are at rootsnorth.ca.

