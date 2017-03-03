Prepare for a strange spring

The winter of 2016-17 has been unusual for us in Simcoe County, with warm weather and melting snow in January that continued through February, interspersed with heavy lake-effect snow every few weeks.

Toronto International Airport reported the warmest February on record. The same is true this winter in the United States. Oklahoma hit high temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius in the depths of winter. California has experienced years of drought and fires but is now on the verge of mega-flooding following torrential rain. It has been a strange winter, but there are predictions this spring will even be stranger.

It started to look like spring for us the last week of February as the calls of crows filled the air and Canada geese and other waterfowl returned from the south. Flocks of horned larks filled the fields, and reports of turkey vultures, common grackles, red-winged blackbirds and brown-headed cowbirds returning from the south were received. American robins and eastern bluebirds now returning from the south are joining those small flocks that didn't even migrate south this winter. Spring does not officially begin until March 20, but it is looking more like spring every day. The reason for this is spring arrived in the south last week, at least three weeks early, across the southeast from San Antonio, Texas, through Atlanta, Ga., to Washington, D.C., and has moved farther north this week.

Scientists base the arrival of spring on the spring leaf index as well as recent temperature conditions. They record the spring blooms of two common temperature-sensitive flowering plant species: lilac and honeysuckle. The study of the blooming of plants is called phenology, and the team compared records this year to those created between 1981 and 2010 and determined spring is three weeks earlier this year. This is not surprising when you consider the 17 hottest years on record have all occurred since 2000. This may not seem that significant, but the early blooming of plants impacts the arrival of birds, bees and butterflies that feed on them. We will have to understand the impact on the ecosystem with the longer growing season, which may bring a longer hay fever season and may favour disease-carrying pests or invasive species competing with native plants.

A day with Bunyan and Babe

We all have items on our bucket lists. I always wanted to have my photo taken in front of a Paul Bunyan statue. I was told about this lumberjack hero and his large blue ox, Babe, at a young age by an aunt who was a public school teacher. This giant of a man was created by the early settlers to North America in the early 1800s, when they first experienced the giant trees in the virgin forests of North America and were met with the huge task of clearing the land of all those trees to create openings for settlements and agriculture. The United States honours this legend more with large statues in Portland, Ore., Bangor, Maine, Klamath, Calif., and Cheshire, Conn., with smaller statues in Michigan, Indiana and Wisconsin. But in my mind, the real Bunyan country is in Minnesota. Fans of the movie Fargo will agree as they remember the statue in Brainerd, Minn., which looked more like an axe-murderer than a lumberjack hero. The truth is there is no Bunyan statue in Brainerd. It was constructed for the movie and removed afterward on the outskirts of a small town called Hensel in North Dakota.

However, there is a large statue of Bunyan and Babe in Bemidji, Minn. This bulky statue of Bunyan showing him with broad and boxy shoulders was built of steel and concrete in January 1937 at Cyril Dickinson's lumberyard. His faithful companion, Babe, was once on wheels and trucked around Minnesota to carnivals for a few years before joining Bunyan permanently in 1939. They both stand together at the bottom of the main street on the shore of Lake Bemidji and serve as a tribute to the lumber industry, which was Bemidji's principal employer at the time. The chamber of commerce building is adjacent to the statues and features a collection of Bunyan artifacts from children's storybooks to large Bunyan boxer shorts. Bemidji is a beautiful city with a large woollen mill and beautiful scenery and is the birthplace of 1940s actress Jane Russell. Residents find it hard to understand visitors who are more interested in the statues than what the town has to offer.

This brings me to my bucket-list item of always wanting to have a photograph of myself with a Bunyan statue. The opportunity presented itself last fall. My youngest son lives in Fort Frances, which really is the most remote corner of the province and just over the border from International Falls, Minn. While visiting him last November, we made a list of places we would like to visit in the north. Of course, high on my list was Bemidji. We did a two-day trip to Minnesota, first having lunch in Duluth, then deciding on whether we would visit the Twin Cities and then return via Bemidji. Minnesota is a beautiful state with great people, and I spent a lot of my time talking to the owner of the Bemidji Woolen Mills, who is a Shriner. He told me all about his club in Grand Rapids. I purchased a lumberjack jacket in the Rob Roy tartan, also known as the Fort Frances dinner jacket, before our trip to Minnesota in preparation for my photo with Bunyan and Babe. The day was perfect for our visit to Bemidji and I can now cross off another item on my bucket list. I still have a few more left and may have another story in future articles.

Bob Bowles is a local naturalist. He can be contacted at rbowles@rogers.com.