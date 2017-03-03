Nothing but net

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Twin Lakes students had a break from their studies for a good cause Friday afternoon as students and teachers faced-off in a charity volleyball game. The Thunderbirds raised money for Me2We's Spread the Net campaign, an initiative that provides malaria nets to the most vulnerable in Africa. Every $10 raised buys one net -- or as Me2We says, saves one life. Teacher Andrew Corry expected the buyout and associated fundraisers to bring in about $400. Corry, left, is seen with Grade 12 student Nicole Hilton behind a different kind of net -- the volleyball net -- prior to the game.