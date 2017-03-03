Men to appear in bail court Tuesday

Two men arrested after an alleged assault last weekend will be in bail court Tuesday.

Darrell Stephens, 45, and Jeffrey Barnaby, 49, face a number of charges stemming from the incident in the early morning hours of Feb. 25.

Police were called to an Olive Crescent address after a man reported being threatened by two men who had entered his residence. The OPP's Central Region Emergency Response Team and the K-9 Unit were quickly on the scene and found one of the accused hiding nearby.

Court records indicated a knife was brandished during the incident. The co-accused have been in custody since being arrested.

Stephens has been charged with two counts of breach of probation, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence.

Barnaby's charges are nearly identical, except he was charged with only one breach offence. However, he was also charged with uttering a threat of death or bodily harm in relation to the incident.

It was the second time in six days Barnaby was in trouble with the law. Orillia OPP also arrested the Oro-Medonte resident for an incident Feb. 19, where a bowling ball was involved.

In that case, he is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and breach of probation.

Those charges will also be addressed in Orillia court March 7.