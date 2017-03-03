Fraudsters target OPP

If you thought fraudsters would be wise enough to steer clear of police officers, think again.

In this case it wasn't a specific officer being called at home as a potential fraud victim - it was the Orillia OPP detachment itself.

On Thursday, police were called by someone claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) who left a message. An officer called the number back and greeted the person on the other end with a barrage of frustrating questions that caused the possible fraudster to hang up.

Orillia OPP expects to hear about more of these kinds of calls as tax season ramps up. Police remind residents that the CRA never requests payment via prepaid credit cards, asks for personal information about your health card, passport or driver's licence or uses an answering machine to leave or secure personal information.

Another fraud was attempted at the detachment in the fall. That time, an attended answered the phone, indicating it was the OPP detachment. The person on the other end of the phone apparently didn't realize he was talking to a police service, and allegedly began threatening the attendant with physical harm if money wasn't sent.

If you're the recipient of a call you think may be for fraudulent purposes, call the Canadian anti-fraud hotline at 1-888-495-8501.