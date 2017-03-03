Jennifer Podemski is the featured guest at the next Illuminating Conversations event, Monday night at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie.

The award-winning film and television producer, director and actor has been moving north over the past several years and now lives in Barrie.

She’d like to live in New York, a city she visits a couple of times of year for fun and to check out some Broadway shows but her husband is more of an L.A. kind of guy so instead, they live here.

Barrie can be fun, too, especially spending time with her family because she is away a lot with her work.

She has appeared here professionally in the past, several years ago, when the Barrie Film Festival did screening and Q&A for Empire of Dirt. It was the first feature-length film Podemski produced and she also starred in it, garnering two nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards, one for Best Actress in a Supporting Role and Best Feature Film for her work as producer. It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2014 and continues travel the world on the festival circuit.

While she would like to do another feature film in future, possibly writing and directing, she has lots of other projects on the go.

“Definitely in the past 10 years, I’ve spent the majority of my time as a producer/writer/content creator,” Podemski said. “I enjoy it for the most part, but slip back and forth (into acting). I like being in front of a camera. I was just offered and amazing part in a feature film I’m going to shoot in April. (It’ll be a) nice break; go away and become someone else.

“I also do workshops with indigenous youth and really love that.”

The combination of it all works for her. One of her biggest ongoing projects is the Indspire Awards which airs on Global, APTN in March. She is in her ninth year as co-executive producer and creative director of the charity which invests in the education of indigenous people from disbursing financial awards to delivering programs and sharing resources.

She is also in the midst of a documentary series called Future History. She is writing, producing and directing of the episodes that are slated to air on APTN in 2018.

“It’s about all the incredible things that are happening in the area of reclamation and repatriation. I wanted to tell the other half of Canadian history that is never told through contemporary stories: reclaiming language, identity, knowledge,” said Podemski, who starts shooting in May, most of it in Ontario but a bit in Quebec as well. “It took two years to write.

“It’s big and I’m really excited about it. I started developing it as a writer producer (and) it became a different entity.”

As an actor, she has appeared in many roles ranging from feature films such as Bruce MacDonald’s Dance Me Outside, CBC’s The Rez, Sarah Polley’s Take this Waltz to numerous television shows across multiple networks including Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Republic of Doyle.

She also plays one of the continuing storylines in Hard Rock Medical, a drama, shot in North Bay, currently in its third season on TVO and APTN.

Born and raised in Toronto, Podemski was the product of grandparents who were Jewish and First Nations, survivors of the holocaust and residential schools. Her father was born in Israel. It is a mixture that sparked her interest in acting from the time she was a little kid. It was about being different, and the go-to place for kids who feel that way is the arts. Podemski did her high school at the Claude Watson School for the Arts. Her roots are in theatre. Both of her sisters are in the arts, acting and performing.

Around seven years ago, Podemski moved to Innisfil to get away from the city. It was a half-way point between her work in Toronto and her children’s grandmother, who lived at the time in Orillia.

Two years ago, she moved to Barrie, where everything she needed was more accessible than Innisfil, because she was really struggling at the time with lyme disease. It impacted her for a few years but she is able to do more now. Eight months ago, she started a new treatment and she’s been getting better.

Podemski has two children at home, currently age five and seven. She is married to a musician, a hip hop artist, Doug Bedard, who runs the post production part of her company, Redcloud Studios and provides a wide variety of video services, independently.

Catch Illuminating Conversations on Monday at the Mady Centre, downtown Barrie, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 each, available by calling 705-792-1949 or 705-739-4228.