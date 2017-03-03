A cold day at the bay

The Great Lakes. Lake Huron. Georgian Bay. Wasaga Beach Provincial Park. Allenwood Beach. Strong south wind. Bit of sun. Waves. Ice. Perfection.

Over the past few years, I seem to be drawn to this site to witness the release of winter, the emergence of spring. Here, like nowhere else, can be seen the results of water meeting land, streams meeting lake, and waves crushing ice - ice that mere weeks ago could have supported just about anything man cared to put on it. Now it's slush. And soon, very soon, it will simply be water.

However, that water still demands respect. There are few things more powerful than moving water. Flowing water can erode anything man has created. And flowing water can erode just about anything her counterparts in nature have created. Never underestimate the power of water.

As I stood there, leaning slightly into the bone-chilling wind, eyes squinted to the reflective glare of the sun off the ice, wishing I had worn something warmer around my neck, nature was putting on quite a performance. Layer upon layer of crushed ice ran parallel to the shore, akin to frozen waves. Most of it was dirty, full of sand and bits of muck. Frozen.

Just beyond the last windrow of this barely solid pile of ice shards lay Georgian Bay, alive with waves. Rolling waves, choppy waves, waves with whitecaps torn by the wind, waves that rolled along like an advancing surge of power. Waves to be respectful of, waves to be awed by.

Way out in the bay, the water is blue, deep blue like its depth. Nearing shore, especially along the south shore, when it gets shallower, Georgian Bay is lined with limestone and reflects a lovely aqua-green. Closer yet to the edge is found brown water - water that contains sand and muck and tiny shards of eroded granite rock. When you see brown water like this, it reads that the depth is very shallow - so shallow, the sand can't sink away before the next wave hits and throws it landward.

A few years ago, we humans learned what a tsunami is. We learned when a body of moving water starts to slide up on a shallow beach, the water rises accordingly, still moving, and creates a wave of magnificent proportion. Water may be a liquid, but it has some of the same qualities of a solid. That newly formed wave of moving water packs a powerful punch!

On this day on Allenwood Beach, the water of Georgian Bay was hammering away the last of the winter's ice cover. As it does every year. As it's done for thousands of years. Relentless. A never-ending cycle. A process not man-made; a process nature-made. And by default, greater than anything we humans have come up with.

But the piled slush is putting up a respectable fight, deflecting the waves either to the side or up and over. Waterspouts form as the liquid is forced into the cracks and crevices of the front guard, spraying high into the air with almost celebratory gusto. The ice will lose the battle, as it always does, but not without resistance. The waves must work to gain the shoreline.

This particular beach is said to be the longest sand beach of any freshwater lake, anywhere. A wonder of the world. Yet here I am alone. Granted, it's not the kind of weather most beach users would enjoy. I don't come here in the summer; they don't come here on blustery early-spring days. It's a good compromise.

But I'm not really alone; there is another beachcomber nearby, a beautiful black crow, who is studiously flipping over shells to see if anything edible may have sought refugee here. Nope. Out of luck today. Off it flies.

As I watch the crow's departure, another speck comes into view, wings flapping in almost frantic motion. Coming nearer, it flies by close enough for me to determine it is a goldeneye duck, a species that pays no-never-mind to cold water, just so long as it is water and not ice. Sometime rafts of thousands of goldeneye float on Georgian Bay. Today just one does a fly-by. Soon. The others will here soon.

Near to where I parked my car is a lovely stream that feeds the bay. It is always flowing, every season, and now it shows itself as full and clear. All the snow that lies in the nearby fields and forests will, eventually, join in here. The water is clear, cold, nourishing for the bay. Some of these drops may actually make it to Niagara Falls and on to the St. Lawrence River, but for today they seem happy to have made it this far, to the sand beach.

Spring is a season that is eons old. Mankind is a species that has been here for a few ticks on the geo-global clock. This beach will remain forever (or at least until nature decides otherwise). My time spent here today is but a speck in the history of our planet, yet the experience will remain with me for rest of my life. I can live with that.

David Hawke is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at david.hawke55@gmail.com.