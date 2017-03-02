Vacancies cost city more than just the rebate

The long-shuttered BiWay store at 23 Mississaga St. W., across from the library, is a disheartening symbol representing opportunity lost in our downtown. It is an albatross - a decrepit, decaying old building left to flounder in the middle of one of the most important blocks in our city.

Countless councils have attempted to come up with a way to force the property owner - an absentee landlord - to clean up the eyesore or to find a new owner. Nothing has worked in almost 15 years.

This week, the issue was back on the council agenda thanks to a provincial initiative aimed at improving the vacancy rate program - a program mandated by the Municipal Act. Essentially, cities like Orillia must provide a 30% rebate to commercial property owners and a 35% rebate to industrial property owners unable to find tenants for their property. Critics say the program is, in effect, a disincentive. The province is giving municipalities a chance to come up with their own local program.

With that in mind, city staff, in the coming weeks, will consult with members of the business community to garner input and suggestions before returning to council with a proposal that could include everything from eliminating the rebate to restructuring it with deadlines and conditions.

In terms of lost tax revenue, it's really not that significant. In 2016, for example, the city "lost" about $158,000 in potential tax revenue due to vacancy rebates and that's the highest it's been in years. For perspective, that is just .3% of the municipal tax levy - it is relatively inconsequential.

But what is not inconsequential is the cost of empty storefronts - especially in the downtown. What does it say to a potential developer? When someone comes looking for opportunity, they may instead see apathy and disinterest and opt to look elsewhere.

The only real way to combat the issue is to make the downtown so desirable and dynamic that buildings would not remain empty for long. It may seem counter-intuitive but it might mean raising the bar - not lowering it. For example, you don't "allow" a used furniture shop to set up on a key corner in the shadow of Liquidation Nation without even a sign. Is that the quality of store our downtown desires? Why is the existing sign bylaw not used to, at the least, ensure an adequate sign is in place?

Perhaps, over time, this situation will rectify itself when construction of Matchedash Lofts begins this spring. The creation of 75 new condos and commercial/retail space, coupled with the planned new craft brewery/restaurant in the old Askett building, should revitalize that end of the main street and, hopefully, spur regeneration up the street.

With regeneration - and more people living in the city core - there will be increased demand for more specialized services and shops. Once people of vision recognize that and the prime real estate available on the main street, it will be a match made in heaven. Hopefully, it's only a matter of time.

In the interim, the city's community improvement plan for the downtown provides incentives to create second-floor downtown apartments and grants for façade improvements among other options. Those programs, and the completion of planned projects, will be far more important than any rebate program.

