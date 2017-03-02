Transit changes to come

Some minor changes will be seen at Orillia Transit bus stops during the rest of the winter, but a wholesale look at improving snow removal will have to wait until later in the year.

That's the recommendation of city staff approved by council committee earlier this week.

Following an enquiry motion at the Jan. 23 council meeting, staff looked at options for all the city's transit stops and shelters. Of the 170 stops in the system, only 23 had their snow removed. All 14 shelters were cleared as well.

Staff found 90 transit stops are less than five metres from a cleared sidewalk ramp or driveway entrance, while 57 are at a distance greater than five metres.

"Staff will be reviewing and evaluating options to improve snow removal at the city's transit stops and shelters and will be providing a report for the 2018 budget process," a staff report indicated.

For the rest of this year, minor adjustments to bus stop locations will be enacted to improve the proximity to an area clear of snow. As well, bus drivers will be reminded to stop at a point nearest to a stop that is free of snow that passengers can easily load or disembark from the front of the bus.