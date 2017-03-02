Tax season fast approaching

Spring is just around the corner.

As the warmer weather approaches, preparation for tax season is well underway.

Tuesday was the deadline for employers to provide employees with their T4 slips and file the T4 information with the Canada Revenue Agency.

Income tax returns must be filed by May 1.

If your 2016 return is not filed on time, it can delay processing for up to 35 weeks, and benefits could be put on hold as the CRA needs to reassess amounts and eligibility for numerous benefits on an annual basis.

It is also prudent to ensure that the CRA is updated with your current personal information, such as marital status and address to reduce the possibility of delays and errors due to out of date information.

You can find forms online at www.cra-arc.gc.ca to complete any necessary changes.

Did you know you can register for a My CRA Account online? This allows you to instantly track your refund, view or change your return, check your benefit and credit payments, view your RRSP limit, set up direct deposit, receive online mail and so much more, right from the comfort of your own home.

Along with that, MyBenefits CRA is a web-based mobile app, for individual benefit recipients, which offers a quick view of your benefit and credit payment details and eligibility information.

Also, you may be eligible for help with your taxes through the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP).

If you have a modest income and a simple tax situation, volunteers in your community can help you prepare your tax return, free of charge. You can access the listings of local CVITP locations on the CRA website.

As always, our office is here to assist our constituents with federal matters.

If you are in need of additional resources, please contact us to see if we may be able to support you.

Helpful CRA Contact Numbers:

1-800-267-6999 (Information Phone Service)

1-800-959-1956 (Telerefund)

1-800-387-1193 (Benefit Enquiries)

1-800-959-5525 (Business & Self Employed Individuals)

Alex Nuttall is the MP representing Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte. He can be reached by email at alex.nuttall@parl.gc.ca.