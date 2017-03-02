The Stayner Siskins swept their best-of-seven Carruthers Division semifinal series against the Midland Flyers on Wednesday night in Provincial Junior Hockey League playoff action.

The Siskins skated to a big 10-3 win at the North Simcoe Sports and Recreation Centre in Midland and now await the winner of the other semifinal series. The Alliston Hornets lead the Penetang Kings, 3-1, in that series.

On Wednesday night, Barrie native Matt Walilko opened the scoring in Game 4 with his 14th goal of the playoffs. But before the opening period was over, the Siskins had potted two goals of their own off the sticks of Barrie native JD Falconer and Zack Trott.

The Siskins scored five more times in the second period, with Austin Fischer (2), Jackson Clarke, Kevin Boyd and Falconer all finding the back of the net. Midland replied with two goals from Tyson Gates and Jon Goldsworthy as the Siskins took a 7-3 lead into the second intermission.

Stayner added three more goals in the third, from Ben Skuce and a pair from Michael Holmes, to make it 10-3 and oust the Flyers from the playoffs.

Midhurst native Ben Hughes had six assists on the night, while Holmes also added a pair of helpers to give him four points.

The Siskins were 3-for-3 on the power play and also had a shorthanded goal.

In the Alliston-Penetang series, the Hornets blasted the Kings, 8-1, on Wednesday night at the Penetang Memorial Community Centre to take a 3-1 series lead in the best-of-seven set.

Scoring for Alliston were Will Ferguson (2), Brandon Smyth, Jack Underhill, Devon Gillham, Drake Board, Stephen Nosad and Ryan Sallows.

Game 5 of the Alliston-Penetang series goes Friday night at the New Tecumseth Recreation. If necessary, Game 6 will be played Saturday night in Penetanguishene and Game 7 Sunday back in Alliston’s home rink.

Midland’s Matt Walilko wrapped up his post-season among the PJHL’s scoring leaders. His 14 goals and 12 assists in 10 games placed him second overall in playoff scoring. He’s followed in third by Alliston’s Drake Board with 11 goals and 14 assists in nine games, Stayner’s Ben Hughes in fourth with two goals and 17 assists in eight games, and Midland’s Evan Buehler in fifth with eight goals and 10 assists in eight games. Leading the PJHL is Derek Elliott from the Mitchell Hawks with 28 points in 11 games.

Stayner’s Zack Trott and Alliston’s Stephen Nosad are also among the top-10.

On the other side of the Northern Conference bracket in the Pollock Division, the Walkerton Hawks swept the Hanover Barons. The Hawks await the winner of the Mitchell Hawks and the Mount Forest Patriots, who are tied at 3-3. Game 7 is scheduled for tonight in Mitchell.