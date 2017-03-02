Simcoe-North MPP and Progressive Conservative Party leader Patrick Brown takes exception to the Liberals’ climate change strategy, including cap-and-trade.

Companies pay penalties if they exceed an assigned cap on emissions. The trade part is a market for companies to buy and sell allowances that permit them to emit only a certain amount.

Glen Murray, Ontario’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, said his government’s efforts towards climate action will guarantee the highest amount of emission reductions at the lowest possible cost.

“Our decision to move forward with a cap-and-trade system has been reviewed by third-party economic experts who found that a carbon tax would cost households and business four times more without guaranteeing reductions,” Murray said.

Brown said the federal government has made it law that all provinces must put a price on carbon.

“With carbon pricing inevitable, Ontarians are left with two choices: trusting a Liberal government who for 13 years has made life more unaffordable, or supporting the Ontario PC Party who will take action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while respecting taxpayers and protecting our economy,” he said.

“The Wynne Liberals’ cap-and-trade cash grab will make life harder for Ontario families and do nothing to reduce emissions here in Ontario. Ontario families and businesses can't afford to pay for this $2-billion-a-year cash grab,” Brown said. “Ontario families already struggle to pay some of the highest hydro bills and taxes in the country. Yet the Wynne Liberals’ cap-and-trade scheme is adding costs on everything from gas to groceries.”

Murray disagrees with Brown’s assumption about gas prices.

“It is important to note that gas prices have actually gone down since the implementation of cap and trade,” the minister said. “Every dollar collected through our plan will be reinvested, allowing us to support up to an estimated $1.9 billion into green projects that fight climate change.

“These investments will help families and businesses reduce costs and make the switch to non-polluting choices easier and less expensive. This has the support of third-party experts, businesses and other governments,” Murray said. “Our action plan provides more choice for households and businesses to make the transition to lower carbon technologies through voluntary programs.”

Brown said if elected, he would make short work of the Liberals’ Climate Change Action Plan.

“An Ontario PC government would dismantle the Wynne Liberals’ cap-and-trade cash grab, and replace it with a simpler revenue neutral plan that will put that money back in taxpayers’ pockets, while actually reducing emissions here in Ontario,” he said.

