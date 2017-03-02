Parties play the blame game in final submissions

The immediate future of multi-day festivals at Burl's Creek Event Grounds is in the hands of board members Richard Makuch and David Lanthier.

It's been a full 13 months since the first public pre-hearing on the file took place. Just last week, the parties transmitted their reply submissions to the board. As to why it took so long for the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) hearing over the temporary use bylaw (TUBL) to reach this stage, each of the parties involved claim there is someone else to blame.

Nicholas Macos, counsel for Burl's Creek, took aim at the way David Donnelly, counsel for Save Oro/West Oro Ratepayers' Association (WORA) conducted his time during the hearing. Macos' highlighted how his case was interrupted to accommodate scheduling of witnesses from SaveOro/WORA and the Montagnais Métis First Nation and criticized Donnelly's "dogmatic approach" regarding cross-examination.

"Save Oro engaged in redundant tactics during the course of its examination of witnesses when it failed to obtain the answer it desired from the subject witness," Macos wrote.

Save Oro/WORA's case wasn't what set the hearing long, Donnelly stated in his reply submission. He argued both Burl's and the Township of Oro-Medonte exceeded their time allotted for direct evidence by as much as 400% and 600%, respectively. Save Oro/WORA, Donnelly added, was on schedule, taking approximately 10 hours and 45 minutes.

"(Burl's Creek) itself delayed the hearing, as its planner, (Darren) Vella, left for vacation in June 2016, causing SaveOro/WORA and the township to stand down their cases," Donnelly wrote. "The case may have finished on time, if Mr. Vella had been able to attend."

The revelation of Vella's vacation came toward the end of the hearing's first week. With the hearing originally set to last a mere three days, Vella being unavailable during the second week wasn't immediately an issue.

That delay allowed for a completed Stage 2 archeological assessment to be completed and entered as evidence during the TUBL hearing. Burl's Creek had initially completed a Stage 1 assessment and entered expert testimony arguing a Stage 2 wasn't necessary for the TUBL to be approved. However, with the information in its possession, Burl's sought to enter it as evidence, a move allowed by the board when the hearing reconvened in October.

It's information the Montagnais would have liked to have seen more than a year ago.

"The Stage 1 and Stage 2 archeological assessments could have been done in the spring of 2015, or at the latest, by the fall of 2015," wrote Grand Chief Keith Doxsee. "The delay to October 2016, which is at least a year longer than necessary, is solely the result of the applicant's actions and intended to obtain additional time to hold events which the applicant benefited handsomely."

The Montagnais also reiterated their concerns with the township's aboriginal consultation during the process. Township counsel Christopher Williams was unimpressed by the amount of time the Montagnais spent focusing on consultation and the "alleged deficiencies" in the township's actions.

"Many of the submissions are inflammatory and false, and are simply not supported by the evidence," William wrote, later continuing. "the board has made it very clear that aboriginal consultation, including the township's conduct with respect to same, is not an issue on the issues list and is not an issue before the board in this proceeding."

While the reply submissions provided final chance to point fingers at each other (or, in the case of the Montagnais, the press), they also gave the parties the last word as to why their case was stronger than the rest.

For Save Oro/WORA, prime agricultural land is in jeopardy. As well, the applicant didn't show the TUBL would fit in the community that surrounds the Line 8 event grounds.

"The TUBL application is contrary to the township and county (official plans) and should be denied," Donnelly wrote, adding "the rural character from past events is one event a season for one night only, no late-night dance parties or camping and parking for tens of thousands of people on weeknights and weekends."

But Burl's and the township want the board to defer to the evidence of Vella and Andria Leigh, the township's director of planning, two expert witnesses with a plethora of experience in Simcoe County and Oro-Medonte explicitly. They both argued the TUBL works within the outlined regulations.

The rural character -- specifically the agricultural use of the land -- Macos stated, is not going away.

"The TUBL does not propose to remove or convert lands from the prime agricultural area," Macos wrote. "The proposed uses are generally compatible with agricultural as the TUBL lands will continue to be used for agriculture during most time and throughout the life of the TUBL."

It is not known how long it will take for the board to render its decision.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales