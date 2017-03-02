The Orillia Business Women’s Association (OBWA) annual awards gala in May is looking to recognize an Orillia and area businesswoman and an outstanding high-school student.

Nominations are being sought for the Nelle Carter Woman of the Year and Lisa Brooking Young Woman of the Year awards, which are in their 26th year.

The Nelle Carter award focuses on women who are in business and also contribute to the community through volunteerism, said Donna Howlett, past president of the OBWA.

The Lisa Brooking award is aimed at high-school students, she added.

“The applications are sent out to high schools only and it’s up to them to choose one student, and then the selections (for both categories) go to our panel of judges,” said Howlett.

The awards will be presented at the OBWA’s event May 10 at the Best Western Mariposa Inn, where the women’s association will also be celebrating three decades of its existence.

“It’s done amazing,” said Howlett. “It really helps women connect and inspire each other. It’s a place where women get together, and it’s motivating to be a part of such a great organization.”

Last year’s winners, business owner Gill Tillmann and Orillia Secondary School student Christy Scott, were selected for their contributions to the community.

“Gill Tillmann is an outstanding person in our community,” said Howlett. “She was chosen because of her merit in the community. She has made a difference in so many people’s lives, young and older. She’s a pillar of the community, respected for all the work she’s done for everybody and the countless hours of volunteerism in the community.”

Scott is described by her teachers as “an exceptional thinker and planner, a unique and remarkable student with an affable and engaging character, as well as an enthusiastic participant always willing to volunteer in any activity,” said Howlett. Scott maintained a 95% average through high school.

Nominations for both awards are being accepted until March 30. For more information, contact the OBWA at 705-325-6292 or networking@orilliabusinesswomen.com.

mshahid@postmedia.com

twitter.com/chromartblog