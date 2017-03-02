Officer charged with assault

An OPP officer has been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The Southern Georgian Bay detachment officer was involved in an incident while off duty and was charged after an investigation by the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) ensued.

Constable Michael Gentle, who has been with the OPP since 2006, has been suspended from duty and is set to appear at the Orangeville court on March 28.

Once the matter has been dealt with through the courts, the PSB will regain jurisdiction over the case and any possible charges under the Police Services Act will be dealt with at that time, said Sergeant Peter Leon, provincial media relations co-ordinator.

He would not provide details of the incident that led to the charges being laid, because the matter is in court.