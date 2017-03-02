Never too late to learn

There was no new bicycle for Henry Lemieux at the end of the year. He wasn’t allowed to ride one of his sibling’s, either. That would teach him, his father thought. The boy just wasn’t trying; he was lazy. Or maybe he lacked intelligence, a notion that made Henry’s father uncomfortable and angry. Unaware Henry saw everything back to front, a condition known as dyslexia. Only no one recognized it at the time – no one knew what the trouble was.

They only knew they didn’t want him playing on their side when they picked teams for baseball or volleyball at school, the classmate the teacher put at the back of the room and assigned tasks that required little or no reading or writing. Even Henry’s brothers and sisters obeyed the unattractive impulse to punish the vulnerable and the different. Made fun of Henry, called him names.

Once, when Henry’s sister was in the same class for a year, Henry put his name on her math test instead of his own. He wanted to pass something for once. Just one time, he wanted not to fail. A fleeting sensation he paid for later when his father found out. “Don’t you ever pull something like that again,” he said. “Don’t you ever.” Angry, not knowing what to do. Like the teachers at school, who kept pushing Henry through although he failed every year. Until, in Grade 9, Henry, tired of failing, quit and went to work.

He counted the change backward at the fast-food restaurant, but got the amount right. And he was a good cook, singlehandedly organizing and preparing meals for the 14-man tugboat crew that transported wheat from Sault Ste. Marie to the States. In the mailroom at the Packet & Times, Henry was so quick, he could grab a load of flyers in between catching press runs. And knew by the look of the letters on the masthead if the date was wrong. They didn’t think he could handle the quality-control position at Rudy Huften’s, but Henry said they should give him a chance; he might have trouble with reading and writing, but he wasn’t stupid. Although sometimes Henry seemed to be the only one who knew it. (Henry got the job.)

It was years later, when the store where Henry worked closed and he was nearing 60, that he ventured into the Orillia and District Literacy Council looking for a computer course. He’d tried to learn to read and write before. Had, in fact, moved to Orillia from Sault Ste. Marie to attend a special reading school. Only the group setting didn’t suit him – he couldn’t get the hang of it.

Cathy Graham, program manager at the literacy council, not only offered help with computers, but she spared no effort matching Henry with the right one-on-one volunteer tutor. John (and everyone at the literacy council), Henry says, gives him the same respect he’d give anybody else, takes everything step by step. “We’re not catching a plane,” John reminds him. “We’ll get there in time.” Amazed, he tells Henry, by the progress he’s made: recipient of an improvement award, yet to master big words but able to read simple passages.

A man with an increased sense of accomplishment. A man who might one day open the Maple Leafs memorabilia store he’s always dreamed of running. Home of the Leafs, Henry would call it.

Fellow student Jackie White used to dream of becoming a veterinarian. She wanted to take care of animals the way they take care of her. They calm her down, animals. The medication she used to take for ADHD and her sometimes compulsive behaviour was sedating, but animals make her feel better in all kinds of ways. They don’t judge, don’t care if she can read or write or find her way around a map or tell the time. Have their own way of deciding who’s worthwhile company, have a way of being smart without using words, spoken or written.

Shadow used to follow her to the laundry and back, and trail her every time she went to catch the morning bus. Animals have a feeling about people, Jackie says. One day, the stray cat ran right in Jackie’s door and dived under the bed, sensing Jackie, who has known her share of unkindness, would offer safe harbour.

Not everyone was unkind to Jackie. She never went to school. Had to learn on the streets. But not everyone called her names or turned their back. She had a job at Red Lobster until the work became computerized. And there was one kind stranger, a man she fell into conversation with at McDonald’s, who said he was a bailiff and he could give her work cleaning the places he closed. “You can do anything you set your mind to,” he told Jackie. Helped her arrange flyers to advertise for cleaning jobs. Made her feel like she was worth something, that she had what it took.

She should go to the literacy council, he said. But Jackie (then living in Peterborough) walked in and out three times. Embarrassed by the alphabet hanging up on the wall, the picture of the apple beside the letter A, which was kids’ stuff, she knew. She didn’t want people to see her going in there. Fell back on old habits, changed the subject when someone mentioned a book or a newspaper article. She may not have been able to read, but she was skilled at concealing the fact.

It was coming to Orillia (Jackie also lived in Barrie for a while), it was meeting Cathy at the local literacy council, being assigned a tutor called Chris that finally gave her a fresh start. Chris, a former teacher, who can tell when Jackie is struggling, knows when to try a different approach. Chris, who tries to find the answer to every questions she asks. Who treats her like a friend (as does Chris’s husband), takes her grocery shopping now and then. Taught her how to weigh fruit in the produce section and laughed when Jackie, thrilled by the discovery, started weighing everything in sight, a pound of apples, a handful of plums.

It gets her “mojo going,” Jackie says, learning new things. And going to the annual literacy conference, where Jackie, despite her shyness, got up and spoke. Couldn’t believe her legs were moving without her, she says. “Shaking like a leaf” when she got to the microphone, the whole time she was up there. But she wanted them to know, and she wanted to thank everyone for helping her to “have a life.” For teaching her how to read a newspaper, and a recipe, the story of Laura Secord, how to text, and be independent.

One day, she’s going to read those lines that go across the television screen so fast. And biographies about athletes and Olympic competitors, and books about history. And a novel by Stephen King, even though his books are half a foot thick.

And she’s going to keep going to the literacy conference. She’s “never felt so good in (her) life.”

