Mini-vacation to cheer on the pros

Despite having watched both the Canadian men's and women's curling championships for years on television, I have never attended either the Scotties Tournament of Hearts or the Tim Hortons Brier in person.

But with this year's Scotties being held in St. Catharines, Ont., my husband, Dan, and I decided to plan a mini-vacation to watch the top women curlers in each province vie to join the next Team Canada.

Despite our disappointment that Jennifer Jones' team from Manitoba (our personal favourite) would not be in attendance after their loss to Michelle Englot in the Manitoba final, we were excited to see Rachel Homan's team from Ottawa and Krista McCarville's team from Thunder Bay compete. Our thought was either one of these dynamic teams could make the weekend finals.

In early January of this year, we booked accommodation at a B&B in Port Dalhousie, about a ten-minute drive from the Meridian Centre where the games were being played. Getting tickets to the final round robin games on Thursday evening and for the Friday and weekend playoff games was equally easy online.

We were obviously terribly disappointed with the results of both Thursday and Friday evening losses against Manitoba, and we even decided to leave St. Catharines Sunday morning so that we could be home for the Academy Awards show on Sunday night.

But on Saturday afternoon, we watched Northern Ontario handily beat Team Canada, which meant that Homan would play McCarville in the semifinal that night. Our early departure plans were put on hold. As well, we had bumped into fellow curlers Lynn Smith and Cathy Dickinson from Orillia and they encouraged us to stay.

Saturday evening's game was more than we hoped for. Watching Ontario's top two teams playing against each other was amazing and no matter which team lost, an Ontario team would be in the final Sunday night. Both teams curled well, but Rachel's key takeouts and an early four-point end gave them the win and the opportunity to play in the final Sunday night.

What the television audience doesn't see is that between ends during the page playoffs, finals and semifinals the teams have a few minutes to talk together. However, in order to keep the audience pepped up, an enthusiastic announcer interviews spectators, and hands out sponsor products. During one intermission, a chosen spectator throws a rock to the button for an opportunity to win cash. Another time spectators in rubber tubes slide from one end to the other for prizes.

During all of the craziness, the eight curlers, playing in the game of a lifetime, are expected to remain focused.

Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew, Joanne Courtney and Lisa Weagle curled an amazing game with Homan throwing a perfect raise in the extra end to clear Manitoba's rocks and sticking her own for the win.

What a spectacular finish to our wonderful holiday! We were so glad we stayed for the final game and I didn't even regret not seeing the Academy Awards.

Anne Collins is a member of the Orillia Curling Club.