Maple season hums along for local producers

Maple producers are already tapping into Mother Nature's gift.

With an early first boil on Feb. 19, Peter Hewitt has already processed 30 gallons of maple syrup, equal to a year-by-year average amount, but it's only just beginning, said the owner of Hewitt's Maple Ridge Tree Farm in Severn Township.

"We're really just getting going," he said. "It's been a strange season according to the traditional start up time, which is usually end of February and early March. Then it usually cools down again, and we get really busy around the end of March and early April."

Predicting when producers will first be able to tap into trees is tricky business as it depends on weather patterns, said Hewitt, so you never know when you have to be ready for it.

"Last season was very early, and it turned quite warm in March to the point we thought the season might end," he said, adding where in Southern Ontario the season did end earlier, weather cooled down again in April in Orillia and area making it a "two-season deal."

On his farm, Hewitt taps into nearly 2,000 trees over the season.

"The sap has been running strongly when the temperature is right," he said. "This year there isn't much frost in the ground, so as soon as it warmed up, the trees immediately started to run. Maybe later on, when it freezes, the snow will pack around the trees and the frost will go into the roots and it'll slow them down."

Hewitt's neighbour Eric Carter, owner/operator at Carter's Maple Syrup hasn't had a first boil yet, but he agreed with Hewitt on last season being dubbed as a successful one.

"Last season was a good year," said Carter. "It was slightly better than average for most people. It stretched on for a long time and it kind of kept going. It was actually kind of nice.

At his farm, Carter has tapped into almost all of the 5,000 trees, starting last Monday, and according to him, another reason why producers are able to tap earlier is the use of technology.

"My dad has records dating back more than 30 years and he always made more syrup in April than in March," said Carter. "But now the technology has changed and use vacuum pipes and you get to tap earlier. On buckets, it's a slower tap."

A factor affecting sap production could also be the previous summer season, but he wasn't sure how much that played into the amount of sap running this year.

"Maple trees in this part of the world typically only grow for about maybe 10 weeks to 13 weeks a year and the rest of the time they go into seed production or they're dormant," said Carter. "If it gets too hot and too dry, they kind of hunker down. So if you get a real hot summer, I think, it's kind of hard on the trees; they haven't got a huge reserve. But if it's sunny and they have a good leaf mass and no insect pressure, I think they grow pretty well."

Although it is still too soon to tell what kind of season producers will have this year, he was confident there is enough demand.

"I think people look at maple syrup as a super food," Carter said. "I see a lot of people at the farmer's market using it as an alternative to refined sugar. They're a lot more conscious of what they're consuming."

