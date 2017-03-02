LETTER: Look at the bigger picture

Living in a riding with a Conservative MPP, certain political issues are often repeated as the only ones of relevance to the well-being of our residents and businesses.

Recent news items demonstrate that there are significant issues which don't get comment from the Conservative opposition -- Patrick Brown, in particular.

One of these issues is sexual violence.

One in three Canadian women experiences sexual assault. The Ontario government has taken significant steps over the past three years to address this appalling situation. Many have seen the TV ads from the province's "It's Never OK" strategy, part of a commitment of $41 million over three years to implement the provincial Sexual Violence and Harassment Action Plan.

Recently the Liberal government has allocated $1.795 million over two years to support 15 police pilot projects aimed at developing a more sensitive response when survivors of sexual violence report their experiences. A recent Globe and Mail investigative study showed that, in far too many cases, women who reported sexual assaults to police found the police response inadequate. The Globe story indicated that, in many Ontario communities, police far too often concluded that reports of sexual violence were "unfounded." The latest Liberal action is aimed at ensuring reports by women are treated more seriously.

Premier Wynne and the provincial government are also active on another front of importance to Ontario residents -- trade with the United States. Ontario is reporting meetings are taking place between Premier Wynne and representatives of various U.S. states with which Ontario does business.

After a recent meeting with Canada's Ambassador to the U.S., Wynne spoke of "the concrete steps we are taking to ensure Ontario's interests are well represented in Washington and throughout the United States. As Canada's largest economy and the centre of our country's manufacturing, finance, information and communications technology and cleantech sectors... it is incredibly important that we work with our neighbours and demonstrate that the more than $1 billion in trade that Ontario and the U.S. exchange every day creates benefits for workers and businesses on both sides of the border."

Given Donald Trump's year-long attacks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Wynne government's actions on behalf of our trade relationship with the U.S. are crucial to Ontario's prosperity and to the well-being of workers in this province.

These two issues demonstrate the complexity of governing Ontario in these turbulent times. They are only two of many areas in which the Liberal government works for the people of this province.

While it is often tempting to do so, we make a mistake to conclude that one or two issues should make or break a government. The bigger picture needs consideration, as well.

Fred Larsen

President, Simcoe North Provincial Liberal Association