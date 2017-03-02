Kitchen party

ANDREW PHILIPS/SPECIAL TO THE PACKET & TIMES The Orillia Community Kitchen celebrated its official launch Wednesday at St. Paul's United Church. The kitchen offers participants a chance to share ideas, practise their skills and learn new techniques and recipes while cooking with others. Program leads, from left to right, Emily Wilson (Sharing Place Food Bank), Lesley McMullin (Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit) and Audrey Bayens (St. Paul's Centre) are pictured in the kitchen during the event.