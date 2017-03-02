Fingers fly at duo of concerts last weekend

Two concerts happened Saturday and Sunday at St. Paul's Centre.

The Orillia Concert Band's afternoon concert on Saturday was designed for families with recognizable music from the Michael Jackson songbook, Star Wars, the Disney universe, and an arrangement of Saint-Saens Carnival of the Animals.

The audience was not as large as it could be for this first afternoon concert the OCB has had in a long time, but there were a good number of short people present.

The guest musician, John Lettieri, gave a short tutorial on the accordion, as in what makes the thing work. He had one in pieces and described the various parts and how they work together to make sound.

Then he played. In each half of the concert he did medleys of well-known tunes throwing in Spiderman and the Mario theme, and played a Csardas and Flight of the Bumble Bee with the band. This was not your notion of a German beer hall variety accordion playing. His fingers were flying all over the keyboard with embellishments just like a concert pianist, leaving the melodies distinct. If he returns to play here I'd definitely enjoy seeing him again.

Ross and Jacquie Arnold soloed on xylophone and marimba with the band on Serenade for a Picket Fence. For the younger folks it must have been quite the experience to see them playing fast notes all over their keyboards with such accuracy.

Sunday the Orillia Vocal Ensemble had a benefit concert for Hospice Orillia. To date, the OVE has raised over $80,000 for local organizations. This time they collected over $7,000.

The room was set for 300 seats and they were bringing out more chairs for late-comers as the first half progressed.

I particularly liked they did the old southern spiritual Going Home. Antonin Dvorak used it as part of his New World Symphony. Angie Nussey was the guest performer and I think it's understatement to say the full house enjoyed her performances in each half. Prolonged standing ovations gave away their opinion.

Also, OVE member Brian Adams informed the audience that director Roy Menagh is this year's recipient of the Ontario Medical Association's Community Award. Congrats to Roy. His concept of creating the OVE as a free to attend -- and free to empty you wallet for the cause of the day -- concert entity, along with his years of stickhandling the Joint Effort fundraisers has made a big difference for many community organizations of all kinds, not just in the health care field.

Concert at the Geneva

Saturday night Gaswitch, Colony and Starved at the Root had a concert at the Geneva Event Centre. These bands have played together several times, but this time was, I think, the best yet.

The sound set up through the mixing board was stellar. Even though the house was not full each band played like they had a capacity crowd. The music ranged from the punk metal of Gaswitch, to progressive (Rush, Saga, Tool) Colony played, to progressive (leaning more toward Yes or Pink Floyd) SATR played.

Each band is made of musicians who are very competent on their instruments, and write good songs. There are no loose ends in the songwriting or musical arrangements. In other words, they are every bit as professional and slick as you'd find with acts that play bigger venues and make piles more money. Check them out next time they play here.

Jazz festival plans

Our jazz festival is developing some interesting things. The last couple years they had one or two warm up concerts in the spring to promote the fall festival. This year they are going monthly at Apple Annie's Café beginning May 21 starting with the Lori Cullen Trio. All the songs on her latest CD were composed for her by Ron Sexsmith and Kurt Swinghammer.

But first, Paul James is going to be playing at the Geneva March 25. Get tickets at alleycatsmusic.com or at the store.

The jazz festival is also partnering with the Barrie Jazz and Blues Festival in June for some cross promotion and marketing. The festival is also working on some partnerships with other area festivals along the same line.

I'm also told all the main acts this year will be new to the festival and are being lined up now. I'm glad the festival, which has been on the ropes and off over its history, has found some capable hands and fresh ideas to continue with.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz's Shorts