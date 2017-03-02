An Orillia man was back in court on Feb. 28 for a second breach of bail conditions hearing.

Late last year Clayton Donoghue, 62, pleaded guilty to three charges, including possession of child pornography. He was sentenced for two years probation on the child pornography count. According to bail conditions, Donoghue was prohibited from attending a public park or swimming area or a place where persons younger than 18 were expected to be present unsupervised.

He is back in court on March 21 to be spoken to regarding his breach of bail conditions.