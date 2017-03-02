The St. Joseph's Catholic High School girls hockey team earned a measure of revenge Thursday as they upset Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School 3-1 to win the Catholic School Athletics of Simcoe County (CSASC) A/AA championship title at Rotary Place.

The visiting Jaguars pounced on some costly miscues and took advantage of some lucky bounces to roar back from a 1-0 deficit en route to earning the hard-fought road victory over the Flames in what was a tight-checking game.

Julia Houle potted a pair of goals - including a backbreaking short-handed tally in the second period - to pace the Jags' offence, while Emma Grube also scored. Alysha Letwin earned the win between the pipes.

"(Letwin) has been our rock all year," said Jags' coach Joe Cano, whose team earned a 3-2-1 regular-season record. "The last time we were here, we were missing a few key players, so having those girls back made a difference. We were able to compete on the puck a little harder and we got a few lucky bounces, which is always nice."

He said he is proud of the team's effort. "It's a real feather in our cap to come into their rink, after we had lost to them in the regular season, and win the title," said Cano.

Despite the defeat, the Flames will join the Jaguars and two other teams at next week's Georgian Bay Secondary School Athletics (GBSSA) championship. Fogarty, as the host team, earns an automatic bye to the GB championship, which might have been a factor in their effort Thursday, conceded Dave Chambers, who coaches the Flames with Bill Bazinet.

"We told them not to think about that (automatic berth in GBs) and play hard regardless," said Chambers. "But we can definitely play better than we played today."

The Flames, who went 4-2 in the regular season, were also without two key forwards as Amber Weiss and Kiah Shanks are both sidelined with concussions. Chambers said both should be back in the lineup for GBs. "We missed them today," said Chambers. "There were a lot of rebounds I thought we could have banged home but couldn't, either because we weren't in position or were outmuscled."

Despite the disheartening loss, Chambers still has high hopes that the team can rebound. "We told them after the game that they could beat that team if they played better," said Chambers. "We just need to keep skating and bury some of our chances."

Storm Cronk was the lone goal scorer for the Flames in Thursday's defeat while Paige Stachura was strong in goal despite the loss. When the score was 2-1, she made some key stops to keep her team within striking distance. "She has really improved since the start of the season and has the ability to steal us a game at GBs," said Chambers.

In addition to the Flames and Jags, Simcoe County Athletic Association champion Nouvelle-Alliance will compete at GBs along with the winner from the Muskoka region. The semifinal game is slated for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Rotary Place with the championship game set for 2 p.m.

"I don't want us to get ahead of ourselves but we'd like to be in the final and get to OFSAA," said Cano. "I think winning today sort of showed what we are capable of."

Chambers also hopes to compete for a GB medal on home ice. "If we play as well as we can, I think we can compete with any of the teams that will be there," he said.