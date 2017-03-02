Alyssa Wright can be seen performing classical programs for the concert stage or rounding out the pit band for musical theatre shows among other music ventures, but this is a first.

She has written a one-woman (and musical friends) show based on her life, entitled Music for the Changing Voice: My Grandfather’s Cello and All the Little Pieces.

It premieres Sunday.

It was Arkady Spivak’s idea. The artist producer of Talk Is Free Theatre (TIFT) caught one of her classical concerts last year and enjoyed the predominately Russian music and her storytelling so much he suggested she develop a one-woman show, part of a TIFT artsLocal project, and gave her a time slot for a dark theatre night during the March run of Offline.

“I thought what the heck,” said Wright, who took up the challenge and recruited a couple of friends to collaborate, including Leslie Arden, an award-winning musical theatre composer who will be contributing vocals and keyboard, and Ray Dillard, an innovative percussionist, music producer and recording engineer, who will be playing marimba, percussion.

Wright is also a singer-songwriter who grew up with a variety of genres from jazz to hymns and it continues in her current life as a professional cellist.

The performance will unfold with many of her original songs and stories, some deeply personal (sensitive material which may not be suitable for young children), of trying to find her voice, her path in music, living in the shadow of her grandfather, a professional musician who had a dance band, ran a radio show, maintained a choir (Don Wright Chorus), wrote jingles and did music education.

“He had his toes in every facet of the music business,” said Wright, who discovered, while writing the show, that he also had a connection to Leslie Arden.

He had worked with her parents and had introduced her mother to her stepfather at her first gig after moving to Toronto.

The two women met, Wright and Arden, through Theatre By the Bay’s production of Faust last summer. Arden composed the music and both did vocals and played instruments during the show’s run. They hit it off and both wanted to do something together again.

At the centre of the show, and tying it all together is a cello that once belonged to grandfather, but was shattered in to a bunch of little pieces when it came to her after he died. It cannot be fixed, but Dillard will be salvaging elements of it to use for this show, in the form of an art/percussion instrument.

Wright fell in love with the cello listening to her grandfather play. It was the sound of it, and all the different moods it could portray. She went through the Royal Conservatory of Music program and then on to university for a music degree.

“It’s been quite the journey,” said Wright, who is counterbalancing the emotional elements of the show with humour.

She also said she’s had a lot of fun rehearsing with Arden and Dillard.

The show will also contain some multimedia elements and historical memorabilia.

Wright was born in Toronto and moved to Barrie in the spring of 2014 to be closer to her studio work in Toronto.

She married Don Bray, a singer-songwriter, guitarist, recording engineer and producer, seven years ago. They met through the folk music world. They have formed a folk duo called The Brights, a play on both their last names, and toured extensively across Canada, including appearances at Hugh’s Room, The Carleton, Live From the Rock and Mariposa Folk Festival.

Wright was the music director for the Orillia Folk Society when she lived in Orillia and produces a house concert series in Barrie. She also teaches music, cello and voice.

Music for the Changing Voice: My Grandfather’s Cello and All the Little Pieces unfolds at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie, on Sunday beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $28 and are available by calling 705-792-1949 or 705-739-4228.