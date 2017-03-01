A new festival is set for Burl’s Creek this summer, promising fun, food and Fred Penner.

The Big Feastival is making its first trip across the ocean, landing in Oro-Medonte for three days at the twilight of summer, Aug. 18 to 20.

The Big Feastival was initially conceived by world-renowned chef and restaurateur Jamie Oliver and has been hosted by Alex James, bassist for legendary Brit-pop band Blur and an award-winning artisan cheesemaker.

In the U.K., it’s been a celebration of fabulous food, magnificent music and family activities for all ages, held annually on James’s family farm in the Cotswolds.

Now, organizers are hoping to transplant that experience to Simcoe County. To do that, they’ll serve up a heavy dose of cultural and culinary CanCon, providing a third weekend festival in a four-week timespan at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds.

On the music side, two stalwarts from the 1990s alternative-rock scene, Weezer and Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, will headline the inaugural festival.

Also on the docket are hip-hop pioneers De La Soul, Toronto’s greatest cover band, Dwayne Gretzky, and Tom Chaplin, lead singer of Keane.

Because most of the people who wore out their copies of Weezer’s classic self-titled debut album are now of the age when they have kids of their own, an entire slate children’s programming, highlighted by PAW Patrol, Splash N Boots and Canadian icon Fred Penner, is also on tap for the weekend.

Kids younger than 12 are admitted to the genera-admission area for free.

But it’s called the Big Feastival for a reason. The three-day event is billing itself as the “ultimate foodie experience,” with its U.K. counterpart known for its focus on gourmet street food. Canadian celebrity chef Chuck Hughes has signed on as one of the major culinary attractions, alongside other notable Canadian chefs including Rob Gentile of Buca and King Street Food Company, Prince Edward County’s Matt Demille, and Michael Hunter of Antler Kitchen Bar.

Festival goers will be able to take part in culinary workshops and informative talks at the Table Sessions, enjoy live cooking demonstrations in the Big Kitchen and indulge in a wide variety of artisanal products at the Producer’s Market.

As well, a variety of food offerings will be available, from pop-up restaurants to cook-offs.

Tickets for the Big Feastival Canada are on sale now with general admission weekend pricing ranging from $85 (teen, 13-17 years) to $155 (adult, 18 years or older) plus HST and service charges. Additional packages include camping and glamping, as well as VIP options. Single-day tickets will be available for sale at a later date.

Upward of 20,000 people are expected for the festival’s first year.

For tickets and a complete lineup, visit thebigfeastival.ca.

