Small attendance at public OPSB meeting

Orillia residents had a chance to share their thoughts directly with the detachment commander of the local police service Tuesday night.

Nine of them - including two city councillors and two members of the commanding officer's family - accepted that invitation.

The turnout disappointed Insp. Pat Morris of the Orillia OPP.

"Policing is a really important public service and it impacts all of our lives. We are involved in a lot of things in our community," he said. "We don't often have the opportunity to interface outside of specific incidents. So, when these opportunities come along, I wish that people pursued them and took up the opportunity to enter the conversation."

The opportunity Tuesday was a special public meeting of the Orillia Police Services Board. The meeting on the detachment's 2017-2019 action plan was held to receive public input on local policing priorities.

One thing the CO wants to see accomplished in these next three years: a significant reduction in the number of domestic violence charges the detachment lays. In the previous three years, more than one-third of the assault charges laid by Orillia OPP were domestic in nature.

"Domestic violence is a massive issue for the City of Orillia," Morris said. "My predecessor made it a large priority and I don't think we were successful. I'm not interested in scapegoating the issue, but I will say that domestic violence - with all of its component parts - is a massive issue with a lot of stakeholders."

For Morris, that means being more proactive, as much as the police can be, when it comes to addressing the causes of domestic violence. He cautioned, repeatedly, there is only so much a police service can do on its own. Demographic and social-economic factors tend to play as much a role as anything else, he said.

Domestic violence numbers did decrease, slightly, Morris said. But it's not good enough.

With its partners in the city, the local OPP is beginning to look at ways to stop domestic assaults before they start. Researchers at Lakehead University are on board, analyzing data compiled by the detachment over the past four years.

"Right now, for the most part, we're responding to calls for service and we're responding to way too many calls for service in that regard," Morris said. "That collaboration, I think is really going to help us out."

Other priorities for the OPP include lowering instances of all types of violent crime, property crime and traffic incidents. Aligned with all of those issues is a continued concern about drugs in the city. Officers will continue to spend more time going after the drug traffickers in the area in an attempt to curtail the narcotic trade.

Those in attendance did offer their own suggestions about where the OPP should be focusing its priorities. Among them, Raj Gill highlighted the need for better pedestrian and cyclist safety both in the city and throughout the townships also covered by detachment officers. Her comments alluded to the death of Frank McMillian, one of the three traffic fatalities investigated by Orillia OPP officers in 2016, and car versus pedestrian incidents in the downtown core.

"I'm thinking in terms of education, enforcement, reporting," she said. "It would be great to see more done on educating drivers on how to interact with cyclists."

Gill said perhaps one out of 20 cars she would encounter while cycling along Burnside Line would follow the one metre buffer mandated between car and bike. Morris said changes are forthcoming in the area.

"One thing we're doing.... is to enhance our Share the Road," Morris said. "Share the Road is fairly prolific in Oro-Medonte... We'll be enhancing that in Severn, along the Simcoe Cyclist roadway."

City staff will take the comments from the meeting and provide a report to the police service board at its March 21 meeting. Then, the board will finalize the three key priorities for the OPP in this action plan.

That plan will be presented to council committee, tentatively, at its March 27 meeting, allowing for council ratification April 3.

pbales@postmedia.com

twitter.com/patrickbales