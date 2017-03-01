Second Lightfoot sculpture coming to town

A new tribute to Gordon Lightfoot is set to be unveiled later this year.

A bust of Lightfoot, donated by the legendary singer/songwriter and sculpted by Gino Cavicchioli, will be erected outside the Orillia Opera House. The official unveiling is expected to coincide with Lightfoot's 79th birthday this November.

The cost of the bust has been covered by Lightfoot, but the city is on the hook to install it at the opera house. Council committee recommended the $15,000 required to complete the task be paid for out of the opera house reserve.

Most councillors were in favour of the expense, particularly due to the immense popularity of the "Golden Leaves" statue at Tudhope Park. Lightfoot fans congregate at that statue regularly, and similar prospects of increased tourism - or at least increased selfie opportunities - are expected with the bust outside the opera house.

Check The Packet & Times Friday for more on the initiative, including an interview with Lightfoot himself.