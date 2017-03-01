NEW YORK — This is what your childhood dreams are made of.

Raw cookie dough is New York City’s latest unlikely food fad.

People who would rather lick the spoon than eat a baked cookie are waiting in long lines outside a month-old New York City shop that sells scoops of dough in a cup or a cone like ice cream.

Kristen Tomlan is the 28-year-old founder of DO (DOH’) Cookie Dough Confections. She says she’s selling 1,500 pounds of cookie dough a day at her Greenwich Village storefront.

About 30 people were lined up across the street from DO when it opened Tuesday morning. According to Time magazine lineups are now a regular thing for DO. Some people are waiting hours to get a scoop - and the perfect Instagram shot.

Nancy Lerman said she’s been twice before and has tried most of the flavours, which include chocolate chip, red velvet and peanut butter snickerdoodle.

She said raw dough is yummier than a baked cookie.

Review is in. Waited almost 2 hours...in the rain...Worth it. #ToughCookie pic.twitter.com/slu3iM4gNz — Shannon Holly (@Shannononair) February 26, 2017

Decided on a whim to try @cookieDOnyc today. So worth it 😍 pic.twitter.com/jmnSWstMkf — Rachel Voorhees (@rachvoo) February 25, 2017

Waited one hour in that line to eat cookie dough at @cookieDOnyc #Worthit pic.twitter.com/rS9tyntxEx — David Villa (@ipdmail) February 24, 2017

Line update: 3 hour wait 😱 pic.twitter.com/ipRFlrZE7I — DŌ (@cookieDOnyc) February 19, 2017

The hype is real. waited in line for 2 hours for @cookieDOnyc Yes, it was worth it. @rissacg pic.twitter.com/vlfG7Vear6 — Keitaro Harada 原田慶太楼 (@KHConductor) February 18, 2017