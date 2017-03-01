Novices eye OMHA finals

The Millwood Logistics novice AE Terriers are one win away from a berth in the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) championship round.

After sweeping past Nobleking in three straight games, the Terriers defeated Tottenham New Tecumseth 3-1 to skate into the semifinals against the reigning regular season champions from Stouffville.

The Clippers won the series-opening game 1-0, but Orillia has rebounded with back-to-back nail-biting 3-2 decisions to take a 2-1 series lead. Orillia can win the series Thursday night on home ice when Stouffville comes to town for a 6:50 p.m. contest at Rotary Place. If Orillia wins, they will play in the OMHA finals.

However, it won't be easy. Stouffville lost just three times all year - twice to the Terriers. Thursday night's game should be a barn-burner. Admission is free.