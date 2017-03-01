LETTER: Poor teaching techniques

Re: “Fraser Institute earns failing grade,” editorial, Feb. 25

The main reason children are sent to school is to learn to the three Rs: reading, ’riting and ’rithmatic. Yet Jim Sammon appears to be brushing these aside and placing more importance on whether students have, (a) a good rapport with teachers, (b) a variety of extra-curricular activities and (c) intangibles that allow students to spread their wings.

Firstly, being able or allowed to teach well is more important than being friends with students. Back when teachers were treated with respect and not as friends, education was far superior. Secondly, extra-curricular activities have their place, but are not more important than a good education. Thirdly, intangibles like self-worth, perseverance, dedication and self-confidence are more easily attained when a student is not embarrassed because they are unable to read, write and do simple arithmetic.

Parents feel angry with schools when their child is not learning to read and write and they are expected to give help after a hard day’s work or pay for a tutor to achieve what schools don’t appear to be able to. Schools need to start prioritizing reading, writing and arithmetic instead of sending home a plethora of crafts, putting on such things as class plays or barn-dancing shows, etc., for overworked parents who feel guilty when they cannot attend. It is becoming quite obvious that the importance of a proper education is taking a backseat to more frivolous activities.

Having said that, being able to read, write and do arithmetic needs to be learned before high school and/or college (as it used to be) so students can more easily concentrate on their careers. If Grade 9 and 10 students are the ones being tested and failing, then it is only common sense to deduce that it is pre-high-school education that is sorely lacking.

The Fraser Institute appears to be targeting the wrong level of schooling for performing poorly and instead needs to take a good, hard look at the poor teaching techniques through Grades 1 to 8.

S. Elliott

Orillia