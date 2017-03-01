Leitch video an awkward exercise in intolerance

Could Kellie Leitch become Canada's next Prime Minister? Leitch, a doctor who has railed against elites while also boasting she has 22 letters after her name, is the most provocative of the 14 candidates vying to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Earlier this week, Leitch, a long-time MP representing neighbouring Simcoe-Grey, released a video to explain her controversial plan to screen would-be immigrants and refugees for Canadian values.

In the amateurish, awkwardly phrased eight-plus minute video that features strange camera angles and odd zooms and pans expected in a high-school project, she says Canadians have pleaded with her to take this stance. "Canadians are proud of their country and they are proud of their unified Canadian identity. They are proud of shared values like hard work, generosity, freedom and tolerance, equality of individuals and quality of opportunity... Canadians want a leader who will protect and promote our unified Canadian identity and these shared values."

In fact, she says, it's why she's running for the leadership. She's not running with a grand plan to better the country but rather to keep out those who don't share her views. She says "Canada is a place where we can each choose how we wish to live in freedom and with tolerance and to prosper together." Apparently, however, we can only choose to live in a way in which Ms. Leitch decrees to be Canadian.

Lost in the ridiculous rhetoric is a valid concern. Currently, only 9 to 15% of immigrants and refugees receive a face-to-face interview as part of the screening process. She believes every single candidate should be subject to a personal interview - a point of view that was recently expressed by the Senate Standing Committee on National Security and Defence. It's worthy of discussion.

But it's the second part of her proposal - to screen for "historic Canadian values" - that reveals her true values. She said newcomers must be asked: "Do they support the ideas of hard work, generosity, tolerance and freedom? Do they believe men and women are equal? Do they agree violence has no place in political disagreements?" She reiterated what makes Canada strong is that "we are a tolerant society. Newcomers to Canada are already tested on their knowledge of these values. Under my proposal, we'll ensure they agree with them as well."

Being forced to agree to a point of view as a condition of settlement is the antithesis of everything it means to be Canadian - it's not an example of tolerance or freedom. And it certainly isn't the "common sense" solution Leitch claims it is. What it is is a way to keep undesirables - as defined by Leitch - out of the country. It's why she implored those watching her video not to listen to critics or the media.

We should not be surprised. Let's not forget it was Leitch, during the 2015 federal election campaign, who espoused a snitch line people could call if they suspected "barbaric cultural practices" were happening in their neighbourhoods.

Like her leadership campaign, her embarrassing video is a train wreck; it's difficult to avert your eyes. Maybe that's good, because it should not be ignored. It's a telling example of what you can expect from her leadership: a disjointed, populist fiasco created by an elitist pretending to be anything but. Could she become our next PM? Let's hope not.

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

