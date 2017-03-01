Investigation continues into fire

Nottawasaga OPP continue to investigate a suspicious fire involving a Ramara Township pickup truck.

Cons. Lisa Cruz said officers from her detachment and Essa Township firefighters were called to a section of the Simcoe County Forest off County Road 56 at about 11:45 p.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they found a 2005, white GMC Sierra pickup on a trail that had been set ablaze.

"The vehicle was completely destroyed by the fire," Cruz said, noting no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

She said the investigation is continuing to determine how the vehicle registered in Ramara ended up in the forest.